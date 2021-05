Anushka Sharma Crashes Virat Kohli's Q&A Session With Fans, Asks About Her Headphones

As he undergoes quarantine in a Mumbai hotel ahead of the UK tour, India captain Virat Kohli decided to spend some time interacting with his fans on Instagram. He began answering a series of questions ranging from his cricket career to daughter Vamika to how he responds to trolls.

However, his Question & Answer session with fans was lovingly interrupted by his actor-wife Anushka Sharma who enquired where Kohli has kept her headphones?

Kohli replied, “Always on the side table next to the bed love.”

Kohli also responded to a fan’s question on his newborn daughter and why the couple has decided to not expose her to social media.

“Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No we have, as a couple, decided not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and make her own choice,” Kohli said.

Kohli, along with his India teammates, is currently in the midst of quarantine in a Mumbai hotel from where they will leave for UK in the first week of June. There, they will first face New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship from June 18.

After that, they will have a break stretching over a month. Then from August 4, they will face England in a five-Test series.

