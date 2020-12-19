CRICKETNEXT

Anushka Sharma Receives Hate on Twitter Again as Virat Kohli and Co. Lose Adelaide Test

While Team India came crashing down in the first Test against Australia at Adelaide, fans lost their cool once again, blaming for skipper Virat Kohli's performance. This has been a regular feature with the fans after India fails to live up to the expectations. For the record, India got their lowest team score of 36, while Australia won the match by eight wickets. Also, Kohli won't be available for the next three Tests, as he would be on paternity leave.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

But there were also a few sane heads who called out people for dragging Kohli's wife in this:

India registered their lowest ever Test score of 36. Incidentally they were not bundled out on that score as number eleven Mohammad Shami got retired hurt owing to an injury on his elbow. India were 9/1 when the Stumps were called on Day 2. Resuming from the overnight score, India lost five wickets for just 10 runs on board and when Skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed, Team India were reduced to 19/6. Their second innings ended at 36/9 and at once it looked like they will bundle out below their lowest ever Test score of 42. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were the pick of the bowlers, taking four and five wickets each.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

