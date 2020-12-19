Anushka Sharma Receives Hate on Twitter Again as Virat Kohli and Co. Lose Adelaide Test

While Team India came crashing down in the first Test against Australia at Adelaide, fans lost their cool once again, blaming for skipper Virat Kohli's performance. This has been a regular feature with the fans after India fails to live up to the expectations. For the record, India got their lowest team score of 36, while Australia won the match by eight wickets. Also, Kohli won't be available for the next three Tests, as he would be on paternity leave.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Anushka Is waiting for kohli Kohli Can't let her waitperfect husband — ℓσ ☋♄ (@ShyBloke_) December 19, 2020

Anushka after watching Team India and @imVkohli's performance today. pic.twitter.com/LVJJOwcWJU — Dhanraj Mane (@RealDhanrajMane) December 19, 2020

Nashedi Shastri k liye kumble ko coach se hatwa diyaTeam selection meeting m biwi ka pallu pakad k aata h.13 saal se RCB choker h. India team kutto ki tarah haar rahi par humare kohli ki koi galti nahi. He is the best captain. Jai Anushka. https://t.co/REjcaipi0K — Robinhood (@WTF_Raggy) December 19, 2020

Mera piya ghar aaya o ram ji ~Anushka#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/POViwuc8Wt — Circuit Expert (@Being_circuit) December 19, 2020

Virat kohli must b Sacked his priorities r different¬ cricket—Sunil Gavaskar Sir denied paternity leave for birth of his child—MS Dhoni denied paternity leave for birth of his childAsk colie 2 home stay wid Anushka,stay home-stay safe else aussie will bash u#INDvsAUSTest — itsAKASH—-Shudh desi Human (@AkashSushiFORVR) December 19, 2020

But there were also a few sane heads who called out people for dragging Kohli's wife in this:

Guys pls don't drag Anushka n the baby in what has panned out for Team India Today! We played bad cricket n that has costed us, nothing more than that! This is Test cricket n it happens with the best, we need 2 learn 2 move on n make hay in the near future! #PinkBallTest Rohit pic.twitter.com/PigSVL3CTG — Tejas Pujare (@tejas_pujare) December 19, 2020

People just can't leave Anushka Sharma alone, can they??? It's literally so pathetic and sad pic.twitter.com/A4mBN9xr1c — Payal 💫 (@_payal03_) December 19, 2020

India registered their lowest ever Test score of 36. Incidentally they were not bundled out on that score as number eleven Mohammad Shami got retired hurt owing to an injury on his elbow. India were 9/1 when the Stumps were called on Day 2. Resuming from the overnight score, India lost five wickets for just 10 runs on board and when Skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed, Team India were reduced to 19/6. Their second innings ended at 36/9 and at once it looked like they will bundle out below their lowest ever Test score of 42. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were the pick of the bowlers, taking four and five wickets each.