Anushka Sharma Hails Virat Kohli-led Team India after Historic Test Win at The Oval

With their 157-run win over Joe Root’s England in the fourth Test of five-match series on Monday, India have taken a vital 2-1 lead. It was only the second time in their history that India have won a Test at The Oval. And it came after over fifty years.

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is married to India cricket captain Virat Kohli, was among those who praised the team for their never-say-die attitude that culminated in memorable performance on what was deemed a flat pitch for the bowlers.

Sharing a photograph of Team India in her Instagram stories, Anushka just simply write, “This team.” followed by a blue heart.

India’s start in the Oval Test was not great as they were bowled out for a modest total of 191 runs in the first innings. However, they made up for it in their next innings as they scored a mammoth total of 466 runs. On the other hand, England scored 291 runs in their first innings but were bowled out for 210 runs in the second dig on Monday.

The fifth and final match of the series will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester and it will kick off on September 10. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

