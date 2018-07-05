Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli in Team Bus in Cardiff

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 5, 2018, 4:15 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Image Credit: Virushka_folyf/ Instagram

Skipper Virat Kohli was joined by wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma as the Indian cricket team head off to Cardiff for the second T20I of the three-match against England, which is scheduled to be played on Friday.

Sharma was pictured sitting in the team bus along side Kohli as the players travelled to Cardiff for the second match. The picture of the two sitting in the team bus was uploaded by a fan on social media, which has since gone viral.





India are currently leading the series 1-0 after their comprehensive 8-wicket win in the first T20I in Manchester. Kuldeep Yadav took 5-24 and KL Rahul scored an unbeaten second T20I ton as the Men in Blue produced a fine all-round display to stun the hosts by eight wickets for an early lead on this tour.

A win on Friday would seal the three-match series for Virat Kohli and Co. In fact, India stand on the cusp of a sixth successive T20I series' win -- a run stretching back to their 2-1 win over New Zealand at home in November 2017. In all, they have been unbeaten in bilateral T20I series since September last year.

Anushka SharmaCardiff T20Iengland vs india 2018Off The Fieldvirat kohli
First Published: July 5, 2018, 3:24 PM IST

