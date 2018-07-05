Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli in Team Bus in Cardiff

Sharma was pictured sitting in the team bus along side Kohli as the players travelled to Cardiff for the second match. The picture of the two sitting in the team bus was uploaded by a fan on social media, which has since gone viral.
India are currently leading the series 1-0 after their comprehensive 8-wicket win in the first T20I in Manchester. Kuldeep Yadav took 5-24 and KL Rahul scored an unbeaten second T20I ton as the Men in Blue produced a fine all-round display to stun the hosts by eight wickets for an early lead on this tour.
A win on Friday would seal the three-match series for Virat Kohli and Co. In fact, India stand on the cusp of a sixth successive T20I series' win -- a run stretching back to their 2-1 win over New Zealand at home in November 2017. In all, they have been unbeaten in bilateral T20I series since September last year.
Also Watch
-
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
First Published: July 5, 2018, 3:24 PM IST