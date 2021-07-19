Anushka Sharma Obliges 'Fan' Virat Kohli With Autograph; Check Out Pics

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has posted a set of hilarious picture with his husband and India captain Virat Kohli as the couple roamed the streets of United Kingdom. Anushka has accompanied her husband to England where India are all set to take on the hosts in a five-match series. She shared the post where she joked that a fan spotted her as she roamed the streets. This ‘fan’ was none other than Kohli. Here’s what she said: “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy . Anything for my fans !"

The Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team finally got into the groove at the Riverside Stadium in Durham. The team had reached here on July 14 itself and since then were raring to go; also, this is the first time the players are training together after the WTC Final loss against New Zealand. Meanwhile for a whole month or so, the team was enjoying their off time in England. The BCCI posted a few pictures on social media.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma were seen having a great time at the nets; meanwhile the bowlers: Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami too were seen having a go at the nets.

The team will be up against Warwickshire in the county game which begins on July 20 on this venue. Will Rhodes will lead a 14-man squad which also includes recent Test debutant James Bracey and Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed, who made his Test debut against India in 2016.

