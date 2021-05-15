- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
Anushka Sharma & Sakshi Dhoni are School Time Friends; Old Photo Goes Viral
After so many years, the pictures of the two WAGs has surfaced on social media, which has created a storm.
- Cricket Next Blog Admin
- Updated: May 15, 2021, 10:53 AM IST
Team India skipper Virat Kohli’s wife and actor Anushka Sharma, was once classmates with former skipper MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi. The duo in fact were close friends too, apart from studying in the same class. It was when Anushka’s father, Retd. Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma, was posted in Assam, that she went to St. Mary’s School, where Sakshi was already studying. After so many years, the pictures of the two WAGs has surfaced on social media, which has created a storm.
From when they went to school together in 1994, both have remained friends till now. In fact in an interview in 2013, Anushka had revealed that they got to know that they lived in the same town in Assam. Later on in life, Anushka went on to become a successful actor, while Sakshi went to study Hotel Management.
(Twitter)
Meanwhile, India is going through an unprecedented, second Covid-19 wave that is affecting millions in the country. Each day, over 3 lakh cases are being recorded. Cricketers are doing their bit to help the common man. Virat Kohli, who along with actress and wife Anushka Sharma started a fundraiser last week for Covid relief, on Friday (May 14) said the campaign has received over Rs 11.3 crore in donation, more than the initial target, making him feel “overwhelmed” by the support.
Apart from this, the duo had already donated close to INR 2 crore for Covid relief in India. Virat returned to Mumbai after this year’s edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended mid-way earlier this month. After the IPL was deferred, Virat and Anushka started this public campaign to raise funds, keeping the country’s medical situation in mind.
Among cricketers, Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, last month pledged $50,000 as Covid help to India while he was a part of IPL. Brett Lee had also donated a bitcoin for Covid relief works in India.
After the IPL came to a halt due to the increasing cases in the country, Team India is due to tour England for the WTC final against New Zealand, and then a five-Test series against England.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking