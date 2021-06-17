Anushka Sharma Shares Post Workout Selfie, Captions it 'Stealing Workouts'

India skipper Virat Kohli’s wife and actor Anushka Sharma is in England, accompanying her husband for the WTC final. She has been actively posting pictures and stories on Instagram. On Wednesday, she shared a selfie, a post-workout one. “Stealing workouts," she captioned the photo.

Anushka Sharma/ Instagram

Earlier she had shared pictures upon arriving in London, and also a view from her balcony in Southampton. “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium," she wrote with the post.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s old love letter has surfaced online: The letter is addressed to King Kohli’s favourite vegetable, and it is none other than the humble potato. “My beloved Aloo, I’m writing you this letter because I’ve realised that my feelings for you are genuine. I recall our first meeting vividly. I remember the first time I saw the inside of your aloo paratha. I recall bringing you home from the grocery shop as a true fan. I vividly recall meeting you in the theatre and holding you in my hand while you were dressed in gorgeous red ketchup,” Kohli writes in the letter.

Virat Kohli’s fitness is something that all his fans are aware of. Kohli is currently regarded as one of the fittest cricketers in the world. The Indian skipper has made numerous sacrifices in order to achieve this goal. Kohli eats a diet rich in greens, vegetables, and protein to keep in great shape. He gave up non-vegetarian cuisine three years ago. Potatoes have also been eliminated from his diet in order to maintain his fitness. Kohli keeps missing potatoes.

On the other hand, Team India would be looking to win the first ever WTC final. They will be up against a tough Kiwi side, which handed India a defeat in the 2020 series.

