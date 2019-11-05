Anushka Sharma Shares Touching Experience of Village Hospitality With Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is currently enjoying some solitude in picturesque Bhutan along with his wife Anushka Sharma, as the Indian captain brought in his 31st birthday today, 5th November.
And Sharma took to Twitter to share their experience of being welcomed into the home of a family who lived in the village they were passing through, noting how grateful her and Kohli were for the experience.
Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? pic.twitter.com/44sQxD0EiB— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 4, 2019
Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? pic.twitter.com/44sQxD0EiB
Kohli too shared a post on Twitter, saying that it was a 'blessing' to be able to visit such a place with his soul mate, and also thanked everyone for their birthday wishes.
What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart. 🙏😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/ww8HfE7o4Z— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019
What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart. 🙏😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/ww8HfE7o4Z
