Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

PAK IN AUS, 3 T20IS, 2019 2nd T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 05 November, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan *

30/2 (5.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Canberra

05 Nov, 201913:40 IST

3rd T20I: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Perth PS

08 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

Anushka Sharma Shares Touching Experience of Village Hospitality With Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is currently enjoying some solitude in picturesque Bhutan along with his wife Anushka Sharma, as the Indian captain brought in his 31st birthday today, 5th November.

Cricketnext Staff |November 5, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
Anushka Sharma Shares Touching Experience of Village Hospitality With Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is currently enjoying some solitude in picturesque Bhutan along with his wife Anushka Sharma, as the Indian captain brought in his 31st birthday today, 5th November.

And Sharma took to Twitter to share their experience of being welcomed into the home of a family who lived in the village they were passing through, noting how grateful her and Kohli were for the experience.

Kohli too shared a post on Twitter, saying that it was a 'blessing' to be able to visit such a place with his soul mate, and also thanked everyone for their birthday wishes.

anushkaAnushka SharmaKohlikohli birthdayOff The Fieldvirat kohliVirat Kohli Birthday

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Perth PS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 November, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 November, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
see more