Anushka Sharma Trends on Social Media as Fans Spot Virat Kohli on Her Sunglasses

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli’s popularity and dominance are unmatched in the cricket fraternity. Being the only Asian athlete to have a following of a whopping 136 million on Instagram, Virat is treated as a demi-god in India. The cricket fanatics are mostly eager to know more about the personal life of Virat and always look forward to getting a glimpse of the skipper.

On July 14, Wednesday, Virat’s wife and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma shared a spectacular selfie on her Instagram Stories. In the selfie, Anushka is sporting a classy watch and stylish sunglasses. The picture posted by the actress caused a lot of buzz and it soon went viral on social media.

However, the reason for the selfie becoming the talk of the town wasn’t Anushka. The snap trended on social media as the fans spotted Virat’s reflection on Anushka’s sunglasses. While the wife was busy clicking some stunning selfies, Virat can be seen using his mobile phone.

A glimpse of the Indian skipper was enough to send social media into a frenzy as the fans labelled Virat and Anushka as the couple goals. Anushka is on a sabbatical from acting as she wants to be with her daughter, Vamika Kohli. The actress-turned-producer is currently in the United Kingdom to be with Virat as India will square off against England in the five-match Test series, starting from August 4.

Recently, on July 11, Virat and Anushka celebrated their daughter’s six-month birth anniversary. On the joyous occasion, the diva shared a heart-melting post on Instagram. Anushka posted a couple of pictures as they celebrated Vamika’s six-month birth anniversary with a picnic in the park.

“Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three,” Anushka wrote as the caption.

