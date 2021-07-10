Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Congratulate NGO President For Great Work In The Field Of Animal Welfare

A new video featuring Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have surfaced online. The power couple has extended their support to animal welfare via the new clip. They congratulated Shiv Sena leader and NGO president Rahul N Kanal for his work in the field of animal welfare. While giving a shoutout, they pledged their full assistance to the foundation.

Rahul posted the video message on Instagram where the actress and the Indian skipper have appreciated the foundation’s work. The video opens to Anushka saying, “We think it’s absolutely incredible, the kind of work your foundation has been doing in the field for animal welfare," as she congratulated Rahul and the foundation for theirincredible."We also want to say that any kind of help from our end that’s required to continue this noble deed of yours, we would be happy to help and wish you all the best," added Virat, in the message.

While shatring the post, Rahul wrote, “Thank you Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Virat Kohli Foundation. Can’t thank you enough for always being there for our foundation and for our four legged friend.”

The couple is well-known for their passion and devotion for animal welfare and rights. On World Stray Animals’ Day, April 4this year, Virat announced that he set up two animal shelters in Mumbaithrough Virat Kohli Foundation.

While speaking to Indianexpress.com, Virat revealed how working for tge animal welfare is a cause very close to his heart, as Anushka is passionate and supportie of this. The skipper added that it is the dream of them as a couple to create a safe space for stray animals in Mumbai. “I’m happy to be working with likeminded people to create some facilities to help these animals," he added.

