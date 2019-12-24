Anxiety of Being Close to an India Call-Up Hard to Explain: Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who has been selected for India A's upcoming tour to New Zealand has said that he is now finding it hard to keep aside the anxiety surrounding his potential call-up to the national team, with him not being selected yet despite consistent performances in the domestic circuit.
Anxiety of Being Close to an India Call-Up Hard to Explain: Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who has been selected for India A's upcoming tour to New Zealand has said that he is now finding it hard to keep aside the anxiety surrounding his potential call-up to the national team, with him not being selected yet despite consistent performances in the domestic circuit.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town All Fixtures
Team Rankings