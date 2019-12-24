Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 19, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

61/2 (8.2)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon

Toss won by Sylhet Thunder (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Anxiety of Being Close to an India Call-Up Hard to Explain: Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who has been selected for India A's upcoming tour to New Zealand has said that he is now finding it hard to keep aside the anxiety surrounding his potential call-up to the national team, with him not being selected yet despite consistent performances in the domestic circuit.

Cricketnext Staff |December 24, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
Anxiety of Being Close to an India Call-Up Hard to Explain: Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who has been selected for India A's upcoming tour to New Zealand has said that he is now finding it hard to keep aside the anxiety surrounding his potential call-up to the national team, with him not being selected yet despite consistent performances in the domestic circuit.

Over the years, Yadav has gone on to become an important player for Mumbai in the domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy, and also found IPL success with Mumbai Indians in 2011. In the last edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 360 runs in ten matches at a strike rate of 145, but despite praise from all quarters for domestic form, he's found the India call-up hard to come by.

"I have never gone through such a thing in life about the India selection thing. I have heard from team-mates who played for India, that the anxiety of being so near to playing for India is hard to explain. It’s the first time I am dealing with it and I just want it to get over soon. Get back to my normal life," Yadav told Indian Express.

"The other day I was seated in this same restaurant and finished my dinner, I was on my way out when an old man came running and asked, ‘Are you, Suryakumar Yadav?’ I said, yes. He said, ‘I’m watching your batting; you will soon play for India’. It’s a routine now. The waiter, the driver, watchman, milkman, liftwala, kids who play down in my building, are all telling me this. I just say thank you but it’s tough now to get over it ."

Yadav spoke about the mental strain of being agonizingly close to selection, and how sometimes the praise surrounding his performances also impacts his game on the field. "Sometimes I don’t know whom to talk to. People say not to think too much. It’s easy to say. But the mind goes there automatically. I can’t help it. One day I couldn’t sleep till 5 am. The anxiety is at its peak. Other day in Surat I was mobbed at the station," he said.

"It (the praise) did hit me during few innings. It made me pre-decide my strokes. Ke ab use aisa maaroonga, waise maroonga. (How I will hit a bowler in a particular way). The kind of thought any player thinks in these situations. The online world has been craziest; Instagram has been loaded with messages. I try not to see it but it’s human behaviour to get attracted to praises. Sometimes I wanted to switch off my mobile data but there is a group of WhatsApp of my team. As a captain I need to send and share team meetings and other stuff."

However, Yadav remains determined to further improve as a batsman, spending from his own pocket to make sure he traveled and found the right kind of practice venues in the lead up to the current Ranji Trophy season. He traveled to Bangalore, Indore and Dharamsala to get practice during the Mumbai monsoons, as he did not want to restrict himself to indoor nets.

"When I went to bat this time, I was prepared for any situation. And when the ball hit the bat, I felt as if I had already faced it a lot of times before; I was ready before the season started. That confidence helped. I had told myself that practicing indoors was of no use. The ball comes straight. I wanted to train outside, in conditions I would be facing in matches. Things are very different outdoors, as compared to training inside, the difference between real and reel, you can say," he concluded.

IndiaIndian cricket teamSuryakumar YadavYadav

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more