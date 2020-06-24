Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'Any Work is Good Work Now' Says Ashwin as He Receives 'Throwdowns' from his Daughter

Ace Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday shared a video of his daughter giving him some "throwdowns."

IANS |June 24, 2020, 9:43 AM IST
Ace Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday shared a video of his daughter giving him some "throwdowns." Ashwin can be seen in the video batting to his daughter who is bowling to him with a cosco ball.

"Catch them young!! Even if it's for throwdowns. Any work is good work now," said Ashwin in his caption to the video which was captured by Prithi Ashwin.

Ashwin had earlier spoken about the influence of Dhoni on his career. Ashwin played under Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings and a large part of his early career for India under him.

"I never had massive interactions with him. It was going to the nets and getting MSD...he was hitting Muralitharan out of the park and I thought, if I bowl better than him, I may get to play ahead of Murali," Ashwin told Harsha Bhogle on 'Cricbuzz in Conversation'

"I got his attention when I got him during a Challenger Trophy and celebrated like a crazy kid," he recalled.

Ashwin also spoke about CSK's match against Victoria Bushrangers in the now defunct Champions League when he offered to bowl the Super Over and Dhoni obliged.

Ashwin did not fare well and ended up conceding 23 runs. He said when Dhoni walked past him after the match, he said: "You should have bowled the carrom ball."

