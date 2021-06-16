‘Any Youngster Can Bowl Doosra Within 15 Degrees But ICC Has Banned it’

Over the years, a lot of rules and guidelines of the International Cricket Council (ICC) have been a topic of discussion among the experts and legends of the game. And, recently, another ICC rule of ‘15-degree doosra’ has hogged the media headlines. The discussion started after India’s spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin was quoted by media reports as urging the world body to relax the 15-degree rule. Even though Ashwin later clarified that he has never made any such remark, the discussion about the same had already started.

Really?? Pls don’t carry wrong stuff!! I will never say such a thing.— Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 10, 2021

Now, an interview of former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal with Australia’s Usman Khawaja about the same is getting viral on the internet. During their conversation, Ajmal claimed that he could teach anyone the art of bowling a doosra in a month. Ajmal also slammed the world body for banning the controversial action. It must be mentioned that Ajmal was banned by ICC from bowling in 2014 for his illegal action.

“I can ready the guys like within a month; any youngster can bowl doosra within 15 degrees but ICC banned it straight away”, Ajmal said during the interaction.

The video of the same was shared by Khawaja’s official YouTube channel.

Doosra is a lethal but controversial delivery in an off-spinner’s arsenal and its’ said to be developed by former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

Meanwhile, Khawaja is currently playing for part of the Islamabad United (ISL) squad in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021).

Khawaja has represented Australia in 44 Test matches and scored 2887 runs at an average of 40.66. He has also struck eight centuries and 14 fifties in the longest format of the game.

He has also played 9 T20Is and 40 ODIs and amassed 241 and 1554 runs respectively.

