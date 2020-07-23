Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

'Anyone Care' - Asks Harbhajan Singh as Covid-19 Cases Cross 12-Lakh Mark in India

The Covid-19 cases in India seem to be increasing at an alarming rate everyday. On Wednesday alone the cases in the country rose by 45000, that took the national tally to 1200000.

Cricketnext Staff |July 23, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
India cricketer Harbhajan Singh brought notice to the heavy increase in the cases. He also took a subtle dig at the authorities with his tweet.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 Impact: Shoaib Malik's Travel Plans to England and India Further Delayed by Flight Ban

He wrote, "It’s gonna be 1 lakh per day soon.. anyone care ???"

A lot of cricketers around the globe had also contracted the virus. Some of the more prominent ones are Shahid Afridi, Mashrafe Mortaza and Chetan Chauhan from India.

The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 12,38,635, while 7,82,606 people have recovered so far in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,26,167 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

ALSO READ | I Asked Punjab Government to Withdraw Khel Ratna Nomination, They Are Not At Fault: Harbhajan Singh

Thus 63.18 per cent people have recovered so far. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Of the 1,129 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 518 are from Tamil Nadu, 280 from Maharashtra, 65 from Andhra Pradesh, 55 from Karnataka, 39 from West Bengal, 34 from Uttar Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 28 from Gujarat, 14 from Madhya Pradesh and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Telangana and Jharkhand have reported nine fatalities each followed by Haryana with eight deaths, Assam, Punjab and Rajasthan six each, Odisha five, Goa and Uttarakhand two each while Kerala, Puducherry, Tripura and Chandigarh have registered a fatality each.

