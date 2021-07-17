Anyone Who Looks to Play for India is always looking forward to an India-Pakistan game: Robin Uthappa

A face-off between India and Pakistan on the match field can be easily considered as the biggest rivalry of the cricket fraternity. The cricket fans are always looking forward to seeing the two neighboring nations lock horns with each other. What makes the games between India and Pakistan more thrilling and entertaining are the emotions of the fans from both countries.

With no bilateral series between India and Pakistan, fans have to rely on the ICC tournaments to witness the biggest rivalry. Thus, ICC has successfully managed to cause hype for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 by placing both Pakistan and India in the same group. Veteran batsman Robin Uthappa, who has represented India in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is, explained in detail how emotions play a part in an India vs Pakistan match.

“It just brings out so many emotions, expectations and people always look forward to it. I think any cricketer who has played in the past or anyone who looks to play for India is always looking forward to an India-Pakistan game,” Uthappa said during his interview to Star Sports.

Further in the interaction, Uthappa labeled the 2007 T20 World Cup final victory over Pakistan as his most favorite moment. The Men in Blue lifted the T20 cup in the inaugural edition after scripting a win over Pakistan by five runs. Uthappa, who was also a part of the victory in 2007 match, described it as a special moment.

However, the veteran believes that it is now time for the Indian to move on from the historic win and focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup. Uthappa also backed Virat Kohli-led side to do well in the ICC event and lift the elite trophy.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here