'Anyone Who Was Above 30 Was Deemed Unfit to Play': Wahab Riaz Slams Ramiz Raja

Veteran Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz lashed out at former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and revealed that he never replied to his message during his tenure. The power paradigm shifted in PCB recently after Raja was sacked as chairman as Najam Sethi once again took over the charge of the cricket board in the country.

Sethi took a jibe at Raja after taking over the charge of the PCB office. Apart from Sethi, several players from the cricket fraternity expressed their happiness over Raja’s sacking as they welcomed the new office bearers.

Sethi removed Mohammad Wasim from the position of the chief selector as former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi took over the charge on an interim basis.

Riaz also joined the bandwagon of players who took a shot at Raja after his removal from the head of PCB. The pacer revealed that even some of the board members from his tenure were elated after his sacking.

“I was talking to one of the board members and he said he was happy that Ramiz bhai was going. So, the people who worked under you were not happy with you. I had messaged Ramiz bhai 4-5 times during his tenure, I said I’m waiting for your message and your call. He didn’t reply me back. Why? I’m a present cricketer, I didn’t take retirement,” Wahab revealed as he talked about his struggle during Ramiz’s tenure on Samaa TV.

Riaz further revealed that the players above 30 didn’t get many chances during Raja’s tenure and also opened up about how the chief selector dealt with them at that time.

“Anyone who was above 30 was deemed unfit to play. They said that it could hurt unity of the team or the performances of the team. Who has performed from the team that they chose? I don’t think any player has got as many chances as those under Ramiz bhai. We didn’t get more than 2 games. And after all that, the chief selector comes and says, ‘this team has given you a lot of happiness’. What’s this? Eid?” said Wahab.

