CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » AP PHOTOS: Sports Pictures From Around Europe In 2020

AP PHOTOS: Sports Pictures From Around Europe In 2020

Despite a pandemic and a sports year thrown into chaos like never before, Associated Press photographers were present at the biggest events in Europe.

AP PHOTOS: Sports Pictures From Around Europe In 2020

LONDON: Despite a pandemic and a sports year thrown into chaos like never before, Associated Press photographers were present at the biggest events in Europe.

From the Champions League final to the Tour de France to the slopes of World Cup ski races, the AP was there to capture the best athletes in the world competing on the biggest stages in sports.

Auto racing, gymnastics, cricket and figure skating were just some of the other events covered by the AP in a year where tournaments were delayed, postponed and rescheduled at an alarming rate.

When Liverpool finally won its first English league title in 30 years, when Napoli mourned the death of Diego Maradona, and when Lewis Hamilton won his record-tying seventh Formula One title, the AP was there to document it all.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches