AP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Arunachal Pradesh Women vs Railway Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's Senior Women’s T20 League, 2022 AP-W vs RAI-W match, October 22, Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, 8:30 am IST

AP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Senior Women’s T20 League, 2022 match between Arunachal Pradesh Women and Railway Women: The Arunachal Pradesh Women will clash against Railway Women in the 20th match of the Senior Women’s T20 League. The match is slated for Saturday, October 22, in Guwahati. Arunachal Pradesh and Railways have played each other on five occasions. The Railways have clearly dominated this particular fixture, winning it all five times. Ila Khan and her side will look to change that trend when the two sides clash on Saturday. The Arunachal side have added new faces to their side and will look to do well in the tournament.

Railways’ strength lies in the vast experience their players possess. Indrani Roy, Shweta Mane, and skipper Sabbhineni Meghana are all seasoned campaigners in the domestic circuit. They will be bolstered even further by the addition of team India’s frontline pacers Rajeshwari Gaekwad and Renuka Singh. On paper, the Railways look like overwhelming favourites but the rejuvenated Arunachal side can cause an upset when the two sides face off.

Ahead of the match between Arunachal Pradesh Women and Railway Women; here is everything you need to know:

AP-W vs RAI-W Telecast

The match between Arunachal Pradesh Women and Railway Women will not be broadcast in India.

AP-W vs RAI-W Live Streaming

The match between Arunachal Pradesh Women and Railway Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AP-W vs RAI-W Match Details

The match between Arunachal Pradesh Women and Railway Women will be played at Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati, on Saturday, October 22, at 8:30 am IST.

AP-W vs RAI-WDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sabbhineni Meghana

Vice-Captain: Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Suggested Playing XI for AP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keepers: Ila Khan

Batters: Pushpa Kiresur, Tarh Adam, Shweta Mane, Sabbhineni Meghana

All-rounders: Lacy Rumao, Punam Raut, Shani Sasidharan

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Itika Tyagi

Arunachal Pradesh Women and Railway Women Possible Starting XI:

Arunachal Pradesh Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Nabam Martha, Ila Khan (c & wk), Jumngam Basar, Sai Bhoyar, Abhi Nabam Tadik, Tarh Adam, Memu Tayem, Bengia Ritu, Tayo Ana, Lacy Rumao, Itika Tyagi

Railway Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Nuzhat Parween, Shweta Mane, Sabbhineni Meghana (c), Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Pushpa Kiresur, Shani Sasidharan, Anjali Sarwani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwar

