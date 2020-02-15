Apex Council Meeting: Home Season Calendar, Appointment of Ethics Officer on Agenda
Finalising calendar for 2020-21 home season, appointment of ethics officer and release of funds to Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) will be among the items on agenda at BCCI's second Apex Council meeting here on Sunday.
