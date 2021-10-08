Apex Council Member 'Threatened' Me To Select a Player, Alleges MCA Selector

A senior Mumbai selector on Thursday alleged that he was being “threatened" by an Apex Council member to select a player, forcing him to file a complaint with Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil.

“This is to bring to your notice, today morning (7th October, 2021), one of the Apex Council Member, Mr Kiran Powar called me and was insisting and threatening me to select a player in the senior team," selector Anand Yalvgi wrote in his complaint to MCA chief Patil, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

Yalvigi, 46, also confirmed to PTI that he had written the email.

Yalvigi alleged that Powar’s language was “atrocious and unparliamentary."

When PTI contacted Powar, he replied through a message saying, “Sorry, I can’t talk right now."

The Mumbai senior selection committee is being led by former India pacer Salil Ankola.

The MCA president could not be reached for his comments.

