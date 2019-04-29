April 29, 1997: Aravinda de Silva Achieves Unique Record With Twin Tons

Loading...
On this day in 1997, de Silva became the first cricketer ever to score unbeaten centuries in both innings of a Test match. He achieved this feat in the second match of the two-match series against Pakistan in Colombo.
In the first innings of the Test, de Silva slammed 138* off 208 deliveries as wickets kept falling on the other end. Only Sanath Jayasuriya crossed the 50-run mark — other than de Silva — as Sri Lanka were all-out for 331.
In their second innings too, both Jayasuriya and de Silva continued their good form and slammed their respective centuries. When Sri Lanka finally declared at the score of 386, de Silva remained unbeaten on 103.
Riding on Saleem Malik's 155, Pakistan batted the entire last day to force a draw. However, the match is now remembered for de Silva's record, who became the first cricketer to slam unbeaten centuries in both innings of a Test.
First Published: April 29, 2019, 2:39 AM IST