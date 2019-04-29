Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

April 29, 1997: Aravinda de Silva Achieves Unique Record With Twin Tons

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 29, 2019, 2:39 AM IST
April 29, 1997: Aravinda de Silva Achieves Unique Record With Twin Tons

File image of Aravinda de Silva in action in a Test match. (Getty Images)

Loading...
Aravinda de Silva was regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to ever play for the Sri Lankan cricket team. The right-hander etched his name in Lankan cricket history by slamming a ton in the 1996 World Cup final that helped the Islanders win their maiden title.

On this day in 1997, de Silva became the first cricketer ever to score unbeaten centuries in both innings of a Test match. He achieved this feat in the second match of the two-match series against Pakistan in Colombo.

In the first innings of the Test, de Silva slammed 138* off 208 deliveries as wickets kept falling on the other end. Only Sanath Jayasuriya crossed the 50-run mark — other than de Silva — as Sri Lanka were all-out for 331.

In their second innings too, both Jayasuriya and de Silva continued their good form and slammed their respective centuries. When Sri Lanka finally declared at the score of 386, de Silva remained unbeaten on 103.

Riding on Saleem Malik's 155, Pakistan batted the entire last day to force a draw. However, the match is now remembered for de Silva's record, who became the first cricketer to slam unbeaten centuries in both innings of a Test.
aravinda de silvacolomboFrom The Archivessaleem maliksanath jayasuriyaSri Lanka vs Pakistan
First Published: April 29, 2019, 2:39 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...