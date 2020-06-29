Aravinda De Silva Summoned by Sri Lanka Police on 2011 World Cup Final Fixing Allegations

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

In a new development, former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain Aravinda De Silva has been summoned by the Special Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports of Sri Lanka, pertaining to 2011 ICC World Cup Final match-fixing allegation, according to Sri Lanka Daily Mirror.

June 29, 2020
The Lanka legend was the Chairman of the Selection Committee of the SLC in 2011, when the World Cup was played.

SSP W. A. J. H. Fonseka said that the Police would record Silva’s statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had raised suspicions over the World Cup final being fixed.

"I want my suspicion investigated," Aluthgamage told reporters.

"I gave to the Police, a copy of the complaint I lodged with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on 30 October 2011 regarding the said allegation as then Sports Minister," he said.

Set a target of 275, India clinched the trophy thanks to the brilliance of Gautam Gambhir (97) and then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (91).

"Today I am telling you that we sold the 2011 world cup, I said this when I was the sports minister," Aluthgamage, who was the sports minister at the time, had stated.

Sangakkara, the captain of Sri Lanka at that time, asked him to produce evidence for an anti-corruption probe.

"He needs to take his 'evidence' to the ICC and the Anti corruption and Security Unit so the claims can be investigated thoroughly," he tweeted.

