Aravinda De Silva Summoned by Sri Lanka Police on 2011 World Cup Final Fixing Allegations
In a new development, former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain Aravinda De Silva has been summoned by the Special Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports of Sri Lanka, pertaining to 2011 ICC World Cup Final match-fixing allegation, according to Sri Lanka Daily Mirror.
