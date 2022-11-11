'Aray kya ho gaya bro... ' Shoaib Akhtar's Cheeky Response to Irfan Pathan's Tweet on Pakistan’s Grace

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently triggered a huge controversy after he took a dig at Pakistan cricket fans. Following India’s T20 World Cup exit on Thursday, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has now posted a cheeky reply to Irfan’s tweet. Pakistan qualified for the T20 World Cup final after getting the better of New Zealand on Wednesday. And after the Babar Azam-led side’s triumph, Irfan was quite upset with the Pakistan fans’ behaviour.

The tweet became a big talking point and Shoaib also responded to Irfan’s post. Shoaib, in his witty reply, wrote, “Aray kya ho gaya bro? Kisi nay kuch kaha hai toh mujhe bata. Main daantoon ga. Promise, [What happened brother? If anyone has told you anything, inform me. I will scold them. Promise].”

Aray kya ho gaya bro? Kisi nay kuch kaha hai toh mujhe bata. Main daantoon ga. Promise. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2022

The conversation did not stop there. Irfan came up with a prompt reply and wrote, “Haha. Thodi badatamizi stadium mein or uska reaction. Baaki u know me manage to hum hi karte hai. Lots of love brother [Haha, impolite behaviour at the ground and its reaction. Rest you know me, I will manage it. Lots of love brother].”

Haha. Thodi badatamizi stadium mein or uska reaction. Baaki u know me manage to hum hi karte hai. Lots of love brother. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 10, 2022

Coming back to the T20 World Cup semi-finals, England clinched a convincing 10-wicket win over India to confirm their berth in the summit clash.

Batting first, India posted a challenging total of 168, despite a slow start yet again. KL Rahul failed to contribute in the high stake encounter and skipper Rohit Sharma also appeared uncomfortable during his stay at the crease. Thankfully, Virat Kohli carried forward his brilliant form at the T20 World Cup and notched a half-century against England, giving the Indian side some stability. All-rounder Hardik Pandya emerged as his side’s highest scorer with a fine knock of 63 in 33 deliveries.

However, Indian bowlers failed miserably in the match and could not offer any resistance to defend the total. England did not even lose a wicket during the run chase and comfortably reached the target with four overs to spare. English opening batter Alex Hales was adjudged the Player of the Match for his terrific knock of 86 off 47 deliveries.

The Jos Buttler-led side will now face Pakistan in the final match on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

