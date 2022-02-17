ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 match between Aryan Club Women and MD Sporting Club Women: In the 22nd match of the Bengal T20 Blast, Aryan Club Women will meet MD Sporting Club Women. Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal, will host the game on February 17, Thursday. In their first encounter against each other, MD Sporting Club cruised to a victory by seven wickets as they chased the total of 96 runs in 18 overs.

Aryan Club are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Their chances of qualifying for the next round have almost diminished as the team could secure victory in just two from their seven league games.

MD Sporting Club, on the other hand, are doing good in the competition. They are occupying second place with 16 points from four victories and two losses. The club couldn’t deliver comprehensive performance in their last game as they lost to East Club Bengal by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Aryan Club Women and MD Sporting Club Women; here is everything you need to know:

ARC-W vs MSC-W Telecast

ARC-W vs MSC-W match will not be telecasted in India.

ARC-W vs MSC-W Live Streaming

The Aryan Club Women vs MD Sporting Club Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ARC-W vs MSC-W Match Details

The Aryan Club Women vs MD Sporting Club Women match will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 01:00 PM IST on February 17, Thursday.

ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jhumia Khatun

Vice-Captain- VR Vanitha

Suggested Playing XI for ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Priyanka Bala

Batters: VR Vanitha, Shrabani Paul, Sasthi Mondal

All-rounders: Jhumia Khatun, Mita Paul, Megha Ghosh, Tithas Sadhu

Bowlers: Tapati Paul, Sushmita Ganguly, Pragati Prasad

ARC-W vs MSC-W Probable XIs:

Aryan Club Women: Vellaswamy Vanitha©, Jhumia Khatun, Hrishita Basu(wk), Prativa Rana, Pragati Prasad, Megha Ghosh, Munmum Khatun, Sasthi Mondal, Sanchita Adhikary, Koyel Sutradhar, Debalina Samanta

MD Sporting Club Women: Swati Sah, Mita Paul©, Priyanka Bala(wk), Sushmita Ganguly, Titas Sadhu, Shrabani Paul, Anushka Paul, Mamani Roy, Tapati Paul, Bidisha Dey, Payel Vakharia

