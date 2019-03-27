Archer Will Get to Audition For World Cup Against Pakistan: Morgan

Loading...
Archer, who qualified to play for England earlier this month after the England and Wales Cricket Board relaxed its residency rules, has already become a household name in various T20 leagues around the world and is currently in India for the IPL.
“It’s not about a winning formula. That is behind us almost and we need to continue using the confidence we have earned to drive things forward and if it is about including someone that’s going to add value then we’ll do it," said Morgan during an ICC event in Manchester.
“The hype about Jofra playing around the world and doing well and attracting a lot of attention is justified as he has put in performances that warrant looking at.
“Trevor Bayliss said after the West Indies series we will look at him against Pakistan and that’s what we will do. We don’t have to name our (World Cup) squad until the end of the Pakistan series so we’ll have a look and see how he goes.”
Following a humiliating exit from the 2015 World Cup, England have managed to turn their fortunes around and are currently the top-ranked 50-over side, having been unbeaten in their last ten bilateral ODI series.
“You can’t ignore it but we’ve prepared for going into the World Cup as favourites," added Morgan.
“It’s something which sits absolutely fine with us. The reason it is there is because of the success we’ve had in the past but that’s all in the past now and our focus needs to be on what’s to come and the things we need to do.”
As tournament hosts, England will be under some pressure but Morgan is more excited about the "huge opportunity".
“There are no nerves, I think it’s more excitement,” he said.
“There’s a huge opportunity for us to go and continue playing the cricket we have done over the last three and a half years off the back of a challenging tour to the West Indies where we were tested in every department.
“I think, sitting here right now, we’re equipped really well. We still have one game in Dublin against Ireland and our games at home against Pakistan in the build-up to the World Cup so there’s plenty of cricket to be played but all the focus is going to be on the competition.”
First Published: March 27, 2019, 4:05 PM IST