Former India opener Aakash Chopra has hit out at an insensitive video targeting former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.
The video in question implied that the former Pakistan captain recently testing positive for coronavirus was some form of punishment.
The current cricket analyst called out the lack of 'sensitivity' and 'humanity' in the video and wished Afridi a speedy recovery.
"Are we serious?? Sensitivity...humanity...thing of the past?? Wish you a speedy recovery, Shahid. May the force be with you," Chopra wrote on Twitter along with a screenshot of the video.
Are we serious?? Sensitivity...humanity...thing of the past?? Wish you a speedy recovery, Shahid. May the force be with you 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RlBBi5zBzs— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 14, 2020
Are we serious?? Sensitivity...humanity...thing of the past?? Wish you a speedy recovery, Shahid. May the force be with you 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RlBBi5zBzs
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 14, 2020
Afridi had taken to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," he said.
The announcement prompted teammates, fans and, well-wishers sent messages of support for the Pakistan cricket icon.
Even Gautam Gambhir, who has had a number of tussles on Twitter with Afridi, sent him well wishes and said he hoped to see him make a full recovery as soon as possible.
"Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible," Gambhir said on Aaj Tak.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
'Are We Serious?' - Aakash Chopra Hits Out at Online Trolls Targeting Shahid Afridi
Former India opener Aakash Chopra has hit out at an insensitive video targetting former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings