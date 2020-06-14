Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

'Are We Serious?' - Aakash Chopra Hits Out at Online Trolls Targeting Shahid Afridi

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has hit out at an insensitive video targetting former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
'Are We Serious?' - Aakash Chopra Hits Out at Online Trolls Targeting Shahid Afridi

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has hit out at an insensitive video targeting former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

The video in question implied that the former Pakistan captain recently testing positive for coronavirus was some form of punishment.

The current cricket analyst called out the lack of 'sensitivity' and 'humanity' in the video and wished Afridi a speedy recovery.

"Are we serious?? Sensitivity...humanity...thing of the past?? Wish you a speedy recovery, Shahid. May the force be with you," Chopra wrote on Twitter along with a screenshot of the video.

Afridi had taken to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," he said.

The announcement prompted teammates, fans and, well-wishers sent messages of support for the Pakistan cricket icon.

Even Gautam Gambhir, who has had a number of tussles on Twitter with Afridi, sent him well wishes and said he hoped to see him make a full recovery as soon as possible.

"Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible," Gambhir said on Aaj Tak.

Aakash Chopracoronaviruscricketcricket newsGautam GambhirOff The FieldShahid Afridi

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more