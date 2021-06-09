“Are You in Same Place as KL Sir?” Athiya Shetty's Latest Post Intrigues Fans

Rumors of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s affair is not new. But fans of this Bollywood actress were even more excited when they saw her latest Instagram post where she was seen with her ‘boyfriend’ and Indian cricketer KL Rahul. She had posted several pictures with KL and in her latest one she has posted a monochrome picture where she can be striking a very stylish pose. In the background shades of greenery forced her fans to ask whether she in in England? KL Rahul is already in England busy preparing for the WTC Final where India will take on England at Lord’s.

Meanwhile KL Rahul is currently quarantining at the Hilton hotel in Southampton with the Indian cricket team ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The cricketer has shared a candid picture of himself from the stunning outdoors of the hotel. He can be seen sporting a black sweatshirt that he has teamed up with a pair of brown lowers. To complete his look, Rahul has put on a black cap. The batsman can be seen standing around stunning purple flowers in the area. The clear blue sky and well-maintained grass are also adding to the beauty quotient of the backdrop.

The post with over seven lakh likes has received much love from his insta fam. His teammate Shubhman Gill dropped a funny comment saying, “Where do you find these locations to click pictures." Rahul had previously posted a carousel of snaps from Southampton. Two out of three pictures showed him in different moods while the third picture featured the cricket ground.

