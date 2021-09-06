‘Are you interested?’ Jasprit Bumrah recalls the story behind his signing by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians

Since his debut in the Indian Premier League for franchise Mumbai Indians in 2013, speed merchant Jasprit Bumrah has traveled a long road. Bumrah has emerged as a lynchpin for the five-time IPL champions and is animportant player for the team.

While Bumrah is now renowned as one of the greatest Indian pacers, he was a nobody when he made his debut in the Indian league. Thus, Mumbai deserves a lot of credit for finding talent like Bumrah and giving him a platform to show his mettle in the initial days of his cricket career.

The 27-year-old recently opened up on the backstory behind his selection in the Mumbai camp. The Ahmedabad-born revealed that he was first spotted by MI’s talent scout John Wright in a domestic T20 game between Gujarat and Mumbai. Bumrah didn’t deliver a terrific performance in the game as he could pick just one wicket.

However, the right-hander was a miser with the ball as he conceded very few runs and that seemed to have impressed Wright. Bumrah added that his Gujarat teammate Parthiv Patel told him about MI showing an interest in him. However, at that time, the 27-year-old dismissed Parthiv saying that he was making fun of him.

Bumrah could only believe that he was getting a chance to play in IPL when he received a call from Mumbai Indians. “After a few days, I got a call from the Mumbai Indians and they asked me, ‘Are you interested?’ I said, ‘Of course, I am interested, that’s not even a question. Are you guys interested?’” Bumrah revealed while interacting with Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports.

Further in the conversation with the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, Bumrah also touched upon his partnership with former Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga. Malinga was a vital part of Mumbai’s setup and the Indian seamer got to know about a lot of technicalities of the game from the veteran. India’s pace spearhead fondly spoke about his bond with Malinga saying that he is still in touch with the Sri Lankan legend.

