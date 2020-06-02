Are You Not Seeing What’s Happening: Daren Sammy Urges ICC to Stand up Against Racism
Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has spoken strongly against the killing if George Floyd in USA, and has now urged the ICC & all the other boards in the world to come together and fight the evil.
