ARI vs AF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match, August 06, 12:00 PM IST

ARI vs AF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Ariana Cricket Club and Ariana AKIF:Ariana Cricket Club will square off against Ariana AKIF in the 17th and 18th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malmo. Both the matches will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 06, Friday at 12:00 PM IST and 02:00 pm IST, respectively.

Ariana Cricket Club and Ariana AKIF are expected to produce a terrific game of cricket on Friday. Both the teams have done considerably well in the T10 Championship and are the prime contenders of winning the tournament. Ariana Cricket Club is currently second in the points table. They have secured victory in five out of six league matches.

Ariana CC lost their first match of ECS Malmo against Helsingborg by seven wickets. However, since then, there has been no looking back for the team. Ariana AKIF, on the other hand, is yet to register a defeat in the ECS T10 Malmo 2021. They are enjoying a tremendous outing as they have secured victory in all their six league games so far.

Ahead of the match between Ariana Cricket Club and Ariana AKIF; here is everything you need to know:

ARI vs AF Telecast

The Ariana Cricket Club vs Ariana AKIF match will not be broadcasted in India.

ARI vs AF Live Streaming

The match between ARI vs AF is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ARI vs AF Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Ariana Cricket Club and Ariana AKIF at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 06, Friday at 12:00 PM IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:00 pm IST.

ARI vs AF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Baz Mohammad Ayubi

Vice-Captain - Ihsanullah Sherzad

Suggested Playing XI for ARI vs AF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nusratullah Sultan, Ihsanullah Sherzad

Batsmen: Rahatullah, Bashir Ahmed, Khaled Mohammad

All-rounders: Sreekanth Medavaruppu, Mahmood Babar

Bowlers: Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Absar Khan, Sedik Sahak, Mahmood Hijazi,

ARI vs AF Probable XIs:

Ariana Cricket Club: Absar Khan, Mahmood Babar, Bashir Ahmed, Nusratullah Sultan, Jamal Daftani, Wahid Sharifi, Muhammad Atif, Asif Meer, Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Dawood Shirzad, Yusuf Sahak

Ariana AKIF: Ihsanullah Sherzad,Javid Khan, Rahatullah, Sreekanth Medavarupu, Imran Khan, Dharmender Singh, Hazrat Omed, Krishna Digumurthi, Sedik Sahak, Mahmood Hijazi, Khaled Mohammad

