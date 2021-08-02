ARI vs HRO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 Ariana CC vs Helsingborg Royals match, August 2, 4:00 pm IST

ARI vs HRO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Ariana CC and Helsingborg Royals: Ariana CC will lock horns with the Helsingborg Royals in match no. 3 and 4 of ECS T10 Malmo 2021 on Monday, August 2. The game will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club and the first encounter between the two sides will start at 4:00pm IST.

Ariana CC had many inspiring performances from their players throughout the season, which saw them booking a spot in the finals of the ECS T10 Malmo 2020 edition. However, they were unfortunate to lose in the summit clash against Ariana Akif.

On the contrary, the Helsingborg Royals, had a dismal season last year. They went winless in four outings and are yet to open their account in the ECS book. They have an uphill task against last year’s runners-up in their season opener, but they do have new faces in the squad who can turn tables for them.

Both sides will square off in a reverse fixture which will begin at 6:00 PM IST, at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Ariana CC and Helsingborg Royals; here is everything you need to know:

ARI vs HRO Telecast

The Ariana CC vs Helsingborg Royals match will not be televised in India.

ARI vs HRO Live Streaming

The match between ARI vs HRO is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ARI vs HRO Match Details

The match will be played at the Landskorna Cricket Club, in Sweden and the first game between the two is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM IST. While the reverse fixture will start at 6:00 PM, IST, at the same venue.

ARI vs HRO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kirthan Duttulur

Vice-Captain: Pramod Kompella

Suggested Playing XI for ARI vs HRO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Abinash Panda

Batsmen: Adam Ahmedzai, Aryan Sarweri, Davinder Singh, Kirthan Duttulur

All-rounders: Asif Meer, Phani Pramod Kompella, Mahmood Babar

Bowlers: Rohit Saproo, Absar Khan, Norullah Mohammad

ARI vs HRO Probable XIs:

Ariana CC: Ahmed Zadran, Bashir Ahmed, Absar Khan, Dawood Shirzad, Wali Muhammad, Norullah Mohammad, Adam Ahmadzay, Aryan Sarweri, Asif Meer, Zamin Zazai, Nusratullah Sultan

Helsingborg Royals: Madhan Prabu, Sachin Shetty, Satish Kunjir, Davinder Singh, Rohit Saproo, Gour Sadashiv, Kirthan Duttulur, Abinash Panda, Phani Pramod Kompella, Prasanjit Behera, Advait Guhagarkar

