ARI vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match, May 13, 12:30 PM IST

ARI vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Ariana CC and Helsingborg Stars:

In the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Ariana CC will lock horns with Helsingborg Stars. The much-hyped game will be conducted at the Landskrona Cricket Club on May 13, Friday.

Helsingborg Stars looked off-color during the league round. Out of their eight league matches, they scored victory in just two games. The team finished fourth in the Group A points table and a better run rate pushed them to the second round of the competition. Helsingborg Stars capped off the group round with a defeat against Evergreen CC by 37 runs.

Ariana CC, on the other hand, ended at the top of the Group B points table. They lost just two matches while winning four games. Ariana CC ended the group round on a high note as they hammered United in two back-to-back matches by seven wickets and 47 runs.

Ahead of the match between Ariana CC and Helsingborg Stars, here is everything you need to know:

ARI vs HS Telecast

Ariana CC vs Helsingborg Stars game will not be telecast in India

ARI vs HS Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ARI vs HS Match Details

The ARI vs HS fixture will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 12:30 PM IST on May 13, Friday.

ARI vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dina Karan

Vice-Captain - Satish Kunjir

Suggested Playing XI for ARI vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Qade Sadat, Suhas Shetty

Batters: Satish Kunjir, Nusratullah Sultan, Davinder Singh

All-rounders: Hamed Arabzai, Dina Karan

Bowlers: Madhan Prabu Raman, Zamin Zazai, Absar Khan, Ganesh Krishnamoorthy

ARI vs HS Probable XIs:

Ariana CC: Zamin Zazai, Baz Ayubi, Absar Khan, Adam Ahmadzay, Aryan Sarweri, Nusratullah Sultan, Qade Sadat (wk), Omar Zadran, Norullah Mohammad, Hamed Arabzai, Bashir Ahmad

Helsingborg Stars: Madhan Prabu Raman (c), Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, Suhas Shetty (wk), Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Sachin Shetty, Dina Karan, Davinder Singh, Satish Kunjir, Ali Hassan, Rohit Saproo, Ravi Rajendiran

