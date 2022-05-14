ARI vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match, May 14, 02:30 PM IST

ARI vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Ariana CC and Jonkoping:

Ariana CC and Jonkoping will lock horns with each other in the second semi-final match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2022 on Saturday at the Landskrona Cricket Club. Ariana CC will have an edge over Jonkoping in the league as they have performed relatively better in the competition.

Jonkoping finished second in the Group A points table with five wins and three losses. The team comfortably won its quarter-final fixture against Lomma by 28 runs. It was a combined batting effort by the top-order as they posted a big score of 123 runs in their ten overs. The opposition was restricted to 95 runs as Zabihullah Zadran scalped four wickets.

Ariana CC, on the other hand, won six out of eight group games to take the pole position in Group B. They confirmed a place in the semi-final by beating Helsingborg Stars in the quarter-final. It was a thrilling win for Ariana as they chased the target of 63 runs with just one wicket remaining.

Ahead of the match between Ariana CC and Jonkoping, here is everything you need to know:

ARI vs JKP Telecast

Ariana CC vs Jonkoping game will not be telecast in India

ARI vs JKP Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ARI vs JKP Match Details

The ARI vs JKP match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 02:30 PM IST on May 14, Saturday.

ARI vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sami Ibrahimkhil

Vice-Captain - Mahmood Babar

Suggested Playing XI for ARI vs JKP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Qader Sadat

Batters: Mahmood Babar, Naser Batcha, Muhammad Tanveer, Nusratullah Sultan

All-rounders: Atif Muhammad, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Faisal Azeem

Bowlers: Zabihullah Zadran, Baz Ayubi, Zamin Zazai

ARI vs JKP Probable XIs:

Ariana CC: Yusuf Sahak, Baz Ayubi, Nusratullah Sultan, Mahmood Babar, Atif Muhammad, Qader Sadat(wk), Omar Zadran, Absar Khan, Zamin Zazai, Hamed Arabzai, Bashir Ahmed(c)

Jonkoping: Bhavya Patel, Bilal Munir(wk), Sami Ibrahimkhil, Naser Batcha, Muhammad Tanveer, Zabihullah Zadran, Sahar Shirzad, Faisal Azeem, Sardar Saak, Qasim Muhammad, Muhammad Ismail(c)

