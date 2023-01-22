'Arjun Kitna Naseebwala Hai Na? He's Sachin Tendulkar's Son': Father Recalls Sarfaraz Khan's Innocent Musings

Sarfaraz Khan is one of the most talked about uncapped India cricketer currently thanks to his stunning form in the domestic circuit. Former cricketers and fans have been pointing out his record in the Ranji Trophy in the past few seasons and questioning the Indian team management why the youngster is yet to receive an international call-up?

It’s a question that has also troubled Sarfaraz who recently admitted that not seeing his name in India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia next month was frustrating.

He though was back to doing what he knows best: scoring hundreds. As he did two days later during a Ranji clash between Mumbai and Delhi in the national capital.

Sarfaraz continues to be coached by his father Naushad who was a club cricketer himself.

Often, Sarfaraz would encounter Arjun Tendulkar, a fellow Mumbaikar and budding cricketer and son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, during their junior days.

And it was one of such encounters that left Sarfaraz wondering and comparing how different his life has been to that of Arjun.

“Abbu, Arjun kitna naseebwala hai na? He’s Sachin sir’s son, and has cars, I-pads, everything.” Naushad recalls his son telling him during his childhood days in an interview with The Indian Express.

The words of his innocent child must have left Naushad thinking but then what Sarfaraz said next must have left him quite proud.

“I’m more fortunate than him (Arjun). You can devote the entire day to me. His father is not able to give him any time," Sarfaraz told Naushad.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has also thrown his weight behind Safaraz saying someone scoring hundreds is fit enough to warrant a selection in the national anthem.

“At the end of the day, if you are unfit, you are not going to score hundreds. So cricket fitness is most important. I don’t have a problem with you wanting to do the Yo-Yo test or whatever it is, but the Yo-Yo test cannot be the only criterion. You got to make sure that the man is fit for cricket as well. And if the person, whoever it is, is fit for cricket, then I don’t think it should really matter," Gavaskar told Sports Today.

