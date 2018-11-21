Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: November 21, 2018, 8:46 PM IST
Arjun Tendulkar Bags Five-wicket Haul Against Delhi in Cooch Behar U-19 Match

Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, shone bright with the ball for Mumbai, picking up a five-wicket haul against Delhi in an U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The junior Tendulkar returned with figures of 5/98 as Delhi U-19 slumped to 394 for 9 in their first essay at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium at stumps on day three.

Asked to bat, Mumbai had scored 453 in their first innings with opener Divyaansh (211) scoring a double century.

Delhi still trail Mumbai by 59 runs.

Arjun's scalps included rival skipper Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, wicket-keeper Gulzar Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Shokeen and Prashant Kumar Bhati.

Arjun, a promising left-arm pacer, is a regular member of the Mumbai U-19 team.

He has also played two U-19 games for India against Sri Lanka, where he claimed three wickets.

In the past, Arjun has also bowled at the nets of the senior Indian team in London and at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
