Arjun Tendulkar Castles Ishan Kishan in the Nets with Perfect Yorker | WATCH

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the ‘God of Cricket’ himself, has set social media on fire. Sachin Tendulkar’s son hasn’t made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. But he is certainly making all the right noises to get his maiden IPL cap. In a recent video posted by Mumbai Indians (MI) on their official Twitter handle, the bowling all-rounder is seen bowling an accurate yorker to his Mumbai Indians teammate, Ishan Kishan. The yorker comprehensively beats Kishan and crashes into the stumps. After dismissing the most expensive player of this year’s IPL auction with a searing yorker, Arjun can be seen celebrating in an adorable fashion.

“You ain’t missing if your name is Arjun,” Mumbai Indians wrote as the caption.

The fiery delivery has broken the internet and MI’s tweet has gone viral with over 8,500 likes. It is worth noting that the 22-year-old often posts about his training on his Instagram where he has an impressive following of over 300,000 followers.

Arjun was bought by MI for Rs 30 Lakh at the mega auction

Mumbai Indians bought the young left-arm seam bowling all-rounder for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2022 auction. But the five-time champions haven’t included Arjun in the playing eleven even once.

Arjun was purchased by MI in the IPL 2021 auction as well. But after sustaining an injury, Arjun was ruled out of the tournament in September last year.

With Mumbai Indians virtually out of the tournament and languishing at the bottom of the points table, there are growing calls to give Arjun Tendulkar a few opportunities in the remaining games.

Mumbai Indians will face Lucknow Super Giants on April 24, and it remains to be seen if Arjun Tendulkar makes his much awaited debut in the marquee T20 league.

