Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 19, 2018, 6:29 PM IST
Arjun Tendulkar Dismissed For Duck on U-19 Debut Against Sri Lanka Colts

Arjun Tendulkar has made a disappointing start with the bat to his career as an Indian U-19 cricketer. Tendulkar was dismissed for a duck on Day 3 of the four-day match against Sri Lanka U-19 at Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo, caught at short-leg trying to defend a delivery from Shashika Dulshan. Tendulkar came into bat at number 9 and his stay at the crease lasted for 11 balls.

India U-19 though were in a strong position by the time Tendulkar came into bat with the score reading 525/7. They were ultimately bowled out for 589 with two batsmen scoring centuries - Atharwa Taide (113) and Ayush Badoni (185). Sri Lanka U-19 ended the day on 177/3, still trailing by 168 runs. Tendulkar, who took the new ball, went wicket-less in his seven overs that cost 18 runs in the second innings.

The 18-year old had made a strong start to his U-19 career earlier, bagging his first wicket in only in his second over in the first innings, trapping Kamil Mishara LBW for with a brilliant inswing delivery that caught the batman by surprise. He couldn’t add to that tally, conceding 33 runs in his 11 overs as Sri Lanka U-19 were dismissed for 244 in their first innings.


First Published: July 19, 2018, 5:37 PM IST

