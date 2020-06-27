Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 June, 2020

1ST INN

Prague Spartans Mobilizers *

7/0 (0.5)

Prague Spartans Mobilizers
v/s
Budejovice Barracudas CC
Budejovice Barracudas CC

Budejovice Barracudas CC elected to field
Concluded

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 June, 2020

2ND INN

Prague CC Rooks

91/5 (10.0)

Prague CC Rooks
v/s
Prague Barbarians Vandals
Prague Barbarians Vandals*

89/5 (10.0)

Prague CC Rooks beat Prague Barbarians Vandals by 2 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Arjun Tendulkar Isn't Getting Opportunities Handed on Platter: Aakash Chopra Addresses Nepotism Talk

Chopra played 10 Tests for India, managing to score 437 runs at an average of 23.00.

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
Arjun Tendulkar Isn't Getting Opportunities Handed on Platter: Aakash Chopra Addresses Nepotism Talk

In recent weeks talk about nepotism in various walks of life has been rife. It all kicked off after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and almost everyone’s had their say on the matter.

After picking up steam in Bollywood, the discussion moved to sports, with former India batsman Aakash Chopra addressing the issue as well after a fan asked him about the matter.

Chopra explained that unlike other industries the effect of nepotism is less in cricket. He explained that if a player has to play at the highest level then hard work is needed as nothing will be served on a platter. He also said that one does not get chances at the highest level just by being related to a great of the game.

Citing the examples of Rohan Gavaskar and Arjun Tendulkar, Chopra said everyone makes it to the international level by performing in the domestic circuit.

“If you see the bigger picture, Rohan Gavaskar was the son of Sunil Gavaskar, if one has to go by nepotism, Rohan should have played a lot of cricket but it did not happen this way. When he eventually ended up playing for India, he did so because he had a good run with Bengal in domestic cricket,” Chopra said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

“Sunil Gavaskar did not make his son play from Mumbai, the same thing can be said about Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun, he is not having anything served to him on a platter. At the highest level, there is no compromise, I do not think nepotism is that relevant in cricket as compared to the other industries,” he added.

Arjun Tendulkar is yet to play at the highest level for India while Rohan Gavaskar played just 11 ODIs for India.

Chopra played 10 Tests for India, managing to score 437 runs at an average of 23.00.

Aakash ChopraArjun Tendulkarnepotismrohan gavaskarsachin tendulkarsunil gavaskar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more