In recent weeks talk about nepotism in various walks of life has been rife. It all kicked off after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and almost everyone’s had their say on the matter.
After picking up steam in Bollywood, the discussion moved to sports, with former India batsman Aakash Chopra addressing the issue as well after a fan asked him about the matter.
Chopra explained that unlike other industries the effect of nepotism is less in cricket. He explained that if a player has to play at the highest level then hard work is needed as nothing will be served on a platter. He also said that one does not get chances at the highest level just by being related to a great of the game.
Citing the examples of Rohan Gavaskar and Arjun Tendulkar, Chopra said everyone makes it to the international level by performing in the domestic circuit.
“If you see the bigger picture, Rohan Gavaskar was the son of Sunil Gavaskar, if one has to go by nepotism, Rohan should have played a lot of cricket but it did not happen this way. When he eventually ended up playing for India, he did so because he had a good run with Bengal in domestic cricket,” Chopra said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.
“Sunil Gavaskar did not make his son play from Mumbai, the same thing can be said about Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun, he is not having anything served to him on a platter. At the highest level, there is no compromise, I do not think nepotism is that relevant in cricket as compared to the other industries,” he added.
Arjun Tendulkar is yet to play at the highest level for India while Rohan Gavaskar played just 11 ODIs for India.
Chopra played 10 Tests for India, managing to score 437 runs at an average of 23.00.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Arjun Tendulkar Isn't Getting Opportunities Handed on Platter: Aakash Chopra Addresses Nepotism Talk
Chopra played 10 Tests for India, managing to score 437 runs at an average of 23.00.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings