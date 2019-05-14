starts in
Arjun Tendulkar Makes All-round Contribution in Opening Game of T20 Mumbai League

PTI |May 14, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
Arjun Tendulkar Makes All-round Contribution in Opening Game of T20 Mumbai League

Arjun Tendulkar put up a decent all round show as Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb defeated Triumph Knight Mumbai North East by five wickets in the opening game of the T20 Mumbai League on Tuesday.

Arjun, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, snapped up a wicket and then chipped in with 23 runs for Aakash Tigers on his T20 Mumbai League debut.

After restricting the Triumph Knights to 147 for 6, Aakash Tigers chased the target with three balls to spare.

Openers Aakarshit Gomel (41) and Kaustubh Pawar (34; 5x4) gave a flying start of 67 runs.

Then left handed Tendulkar (23 off 19 balls), who came one-down, looked good before throwing his wicket away.

Later, D Subramanyam and Yogesh Pawar ensured no further damage as they took them home.

Earlier, Triumph Knight skipper Surya Kumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 90 off 56 balls to take the side to a modest 147 for 6.

He hit seven sixes and four boundaries and was particularly harsh on Minad Manjrekar (1-48), whom he hit for 28 runs in the last over with the help of four sixes and a four.

Triumph Knight were in deep trouble at 38-3 before captain Yadav and Vinayak Bhoir (13) rallied the innings with their 41-run stand.

Later Yadav staged a lone battle as he kept losing partners at the other end.

Brief Scores: Triumph Knights 147/6 (Surya Kumar Yadav 90 not out, A Lad 2-12, Arjun Tendulkar 1-21) lost to Aakash Tigers 148/5 ( Aakarshit Gomel 41, Kaustubh Pawar 34; K Sawant

2/30) by five wickets.

Arjun TendulkarIPL T20t20 mumbai
CricketNext

