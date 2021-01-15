CRICKETNEXT

Arjun Tendulkar Makes Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Debut for Mumbai

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, made his senior side debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Friday. Arjun who was named in the Mumbai playing XI against Haryana - the third match for Mumbai in the domestic competition.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, made his senior side debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Friday. Arjun who was named in the Mumbai playing XI against Haryana - the third match for Mumbai in the domestic competition.

Initially, Mumbai had named a 20-member squad, of which Arjun wasn't a part of. Later, MCA decided to add him and another pacer, Krutik Hanagavadi, to a 22-member squad This is the first time that Arjun has made it to Mumbai senior team. With BCCI giving the nod to naming extended squads in the times of Covid, Arjun was named in Mumbai squad for the first time.

This is the first time that 21-year-old Arjun has been included in Mumbai's senior squad. He has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments. Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when they had toured Sri Lanka in the past. The Mumbai squad is led by flamboyant batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

The domestic heavyweights are yet to register a win in the competition after losing their first two matches to Delhi and Kerala. While the first game Mumbai were bundled out for 130, after conceding 206/4 vs Delhi, against Kerala, the bowlers failed to defend a total of 196, as Mohammed Azharuddeen belligerent 137 not out off 54 balls helped Kerala overhaul the target in the 16th over.

