Arjun Tendulkar, Prithvi Shaw Among Players Selected for Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy Camp

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Arjun Tendulkar are among a list of 100 players who have been selected for a camp ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The BCCI on Saturday had decided to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over tournament) instead of the Ranji Trophy (multi-day) du to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All the above-selected players are requested to report at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 8 am in coloured clothing," MCA Secretary Sanjay Naik and Jt Secretary Shahalam Shaikh said in a statement, according to ANI.

The players are: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube, Surya Kumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Dhaval Kulkarni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Akarshit Gomel, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffar, Prayag Bhati, Akhil Herwadkar, Divyansh Saxena, Kevin Almeida, Bravish Shetty, Akhil Rajput, Vaidik Murkar, Chinmay Sutar, Hashir Dafedar, Jayesh Pokhare, Nikhil Patil (Jr), Agni Chopra, Gaurish Jadhav, Suved Parkar, Nikhil Patil (Sub Jr), Siddharth Akre, Japjeet Randhawa, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kaushik Chikhlikar, Varun Lawande, Atharva Ankolekar, Shams Mulani, Sujit Nayak, Dhrumil Matkar, Asif Shaikh, Karsh Kothari, Kunal Thorat, Sagar Mishra, Shreyas Gurav, Vinayak Bhoir, Vijay Gohil, Yash Dicholkar, Yash Chavan, Aditya Dhumal, Nehal Katakdhond, Rahul Sawant, Prasad Patil, Gaurav Jathar, Rraunak Ssharma, Khizar Dafedar, Prashant Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Pardeep Sahu, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Salman Khan, Ankush Jaiswal, Akshay Ghorpade, Kalpesh Sawant, Akash Parkar, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shubham Ranjane, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Akash Anand, Ajinkya Patil, Vaibhav Kalamkar, Siddhanth Adatrao, Adeeb Usmani, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Ravi Solanki, Kruthik Hanagawadi, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atif Attarwala, Vikas Singh, Saksham Jha, Arjun Tendulkar, Abul Kalam, Roystan Dias, Aquib Qureshi, Siddharth Raut, Danish Shaikh, Hruthik Kamble, Nikhil Date, Nadeem Shaikh, Anjdeep Lad, Atif Shaikh, Deepak Shetty, Harsh Tanna, Swapnil Salvi, Prasad Patil, Swapnil Pradhan, Parag Khanapurkar, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Rugved Kulkarni.

Mumbai did not make it to the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

The BCCI will also host the U-19 National One Day tournament for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and the Women's national 50-over tournament as per a letter sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah to the state units. While BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Shah were keen to have the blue riband tournament that pays the maximum match fee (Rs 1.5 lakh per game approx) for the players, it is understood that a two-month long bio-bubble even for a truncated two-phased Ranji Trophy in times of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't feasible.

"I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One Day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21," Shah wrote a letter to state units, which is in possession of PTI.

It is understood that BCCI will probably follow the same groupings and bio-bubble for the Hazare Trophy that will start next month.

Shah in his letter spoke about how difficult it was to plan out the domestic calendar for the season in the post COVID world.

"As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games," Shah wrote.