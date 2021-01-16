Arjun Tendulkar Returns 1/34 in 3 Overs on Debut as Mumbai Crash Out of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Arjun Tendulkar had an unremarkable debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 returning figures of 3-0-34-1 in Mumbai's eight-wicket loss to Haryana - their third straight defeat in the tournament.

Arjun Tendulkar had an unremarkable debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 returning figures of 3-0-34-1 in Mumbai's eight-wicket loss to Haryana - their third straight defeat in the tournament. With two more matches remaining in the group, Mumbai, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are already out of the race for the knockouts. Arjun, drafted in the Mumbai extended squad, got a wicket early on, removing Haryana skipper and opener Chaitanya Bishnoi caught behind for four before Himanshu Rana's 53-ball 75 closed out the game.

Opting to bat at the BKC ground, Mumbai was bundled out for a meager 143 with seasoned off-spinner Jayant Yadav (4/22) and right-arm medium pacer Arun Chaprana (3/22) doing the bulk of the damage. For Mumbai, barring young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (35), the entire top-order faltered. Skipper Aditya Tare made 8, but the trio of Suryakumar Yadav (0), Siddhesh Lad (0) and Shivam Dube (0) failed to open their accounts. Reeling at 56 for 5, Sarfaraz Khan (30) and Atharva Ankolekar (37) played their parts but that wasn't enough to take Mumbai to a competitive score. Haryana then rode on Himanshu Rana's blazing unbeaten 75 off 53 balls to chase down the target without much fuss, despite being down 2 for 27 at one stage.

Rana, who hammered nine fours and three sixes, found an able partner in Shivam Chauhan (43 not out; 4x4s) as the two forged a match-winning 117-run stand for the third wicket to guide Haryana home with 14 balls to spare.

As per the format of the tournament, the top ranked teams from each group (six groups in total) will qualify for the knock-out stage, along with the next two teams in Elite Groups A to E with the most points. So even if Mumbai win their last two games, they will only have eight points which will not be enough to make it to the knock-outs from Elite Group E as there are two other teams already with 12 points apart from current table-toppers Kerala.

Brief Scores: At BKC: Mumbai 143 all out (Atharva Ankolekar 37, Yashasvi Jaiswal 35; Jayant Yadav 4/22; Arun Chaprana 3/22) lost to Haryana 144/2 (Himanshu Rana 75 not out; Shivam Chauhan 43 not out; Arjun Tendulkar 1/34) by eight wickets.