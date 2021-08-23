CricketNext

Home » Cricket Home » News » Arjun Tendulkar Wishes Sara Tendulkar, Indian Cricketers Celebrate Rakshabandhan; WATCH
2-MIN READ

Arjun Tendulkar Wishes Sara Tendulkar, Indian Cricketers Celebrate Rakshabandhan; WATCH

Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar in a video posted by Mumbai Indians.

Veteran Indian great Sachin Tendulkar‘s daughter Sara Tendulkar on Sunday extended greetings to her brother Arjun Tendulkar on Raksha Bandhan. The heart-warming conversation between the two on the special occasion was shared on the official Instagram page of the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians (MI). “Separated by seas, bound by the sibling bond. Presenting heartwarming One Family conversations on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Mumbai captioned the clip on the photo and video sharing platform.

Have a look at Sara and Arjun’s conversation:

In the short clip, now widely shared on the internet, Sara and Arjun could be seen interacting with each other via video call.The footage starts with Arjun calling her sister and then wishing her “Happy Raksha Bandhan”. After that, Arjun admitted that he misses Sara a lot and wished she was here to tie Rakhi on his wrist.

“And I wish I could give you a nice gift in return.” He added. In reply, Sara humorously accused Arjun of not giving her a gift on the last Rakhsha Bandhan."I know I’m waiting for my gift… Even last year you didn’t give me one," Sara said.Arjun’s Mumbai Indians teammate Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh and Yudhvir Singh were also featured in the video interacting with their sisters.

The video concluded with Arjun, Tare, Anmolpreet and Yudhvir wishing Mumbai Indians’fans a “very happy Raksha Bandhan.”The post was an instant hit among the Mumbai Indians’ followers as they expressed their approval by liking the post on Instagram.At the time of writing of this story, the video had garnered over 220k views on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Mumbai has roped the services of Arjun for the 14th edition of IPL by buying him for his base price atRs 20 lakh during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Players’ Auction.Arjun is yet to make his debut in IPL.

 

first published:August 23, 2021, 11:28 IST