Arjun Tendulkar Scores Maiden Fifty in Ranji Trophy Encounter Against Rajasthan

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun scored his maiden fifty in Ranji Trophy, playing for Goa against Rajasthan. He was unbeaten at four off 15 balls after he came to bat at number seven on Day 1 of the match at the Goa Cricket Association Academy. Meanwhile on the second day, he upped the rate and went onto hit his first such score. He was playing at 67 runs off 121 balls with 10 fours and a six even as of writing this report.

Arjun’s knock took Goa past the 300-run mark. He came to bat after Goa lost the crucial wicket of SD Lad in the 79th over with the score at 196 for the loss of four wickets.

Arjun also got decent support from Suyash Prabhudessai, who went on to score a hundred. For Goa, Snehal Kauthankar also scored a half-century.

Arjun made his under19 debut in 2018, but didn’t play the World Cup. However, he soon played Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai and was also bought by Mumbai Indians in 2019 auctions. Nevertheless, he is yet to play match for Mumbai Indians.

Earlier the youngster, who is a bowling all-rounder bowled brilliantly against Hyderabad in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Arjun, while representing Goa, picked up four wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The 23-year-old completed his four overs while conceding just 10 runs. Arjun registered his best T20 figures in the game against Hyderabad. However, his spectacular bowling proved to be inconsequential as Goa suffered a 37-run defeat in the match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Arjun’s spectacular bowling on Twitter. “Arjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against Hyderabad. Watch the left-arm pacer’s bowling spell here,” read the caption.

In his first match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Arjun could not pick up a wicket. However, he scripted a prompt comeback in the next game and claimed two wickets against Manipur. The left-arm pacer had joined Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season. In his last season, Arjun could only manage to secure just two appearances for Mumbai in the domestic T20 tournament.

