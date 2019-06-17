starts in
WATCH | Arjun Tendulkar Shows His Talent With Brute of a Delivery in Second XI Championship

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
WATCH | Arjun Tendulkar Shows His Talent With Brute of a Delivery in Second XI Championship

India U-19 all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar has impressed plenty with his skills as a left-arm pacer and a middle-order batsman. And he raised a few eyebrows once again while playing for MCC Young Cricketers as they took on Surrey 2nd XI in the Second XI Championship.

Having opted to bat first, Surrey did not have the best of starts. Bowling his second over of the day, Tendulkar was able to find the right line and length on his first delivery. Angled across but the ball swung in off length and took the top of middle stump, sneaking through between the defence of the right-hander.

Here is a clip of that dismissal:

Despite the bright start for the MCC Young Cricketers, Surrey recovered extremely well on the day and managed to get to 257/4 on the back of England all-rounder Sam Curran’s 91 off 140 balls, which included 15 fours. He was well-supported by Jamie Smith who went on to score a half-century. However a flurry of wickets later in the day saw Surrey succumbed 276/6 to at the end of 60 overs.

Tendulkar also dismissed BBA Geddes later in the day, and had registered figures of 2/50 in his 11 overs, consisting of two maidens at an economy rate of 4.55.

Prior to his current stint in England, the all-rounder was part of Aakash Tigers in the T20 Mumbai League and made a mark with both bat and ball.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
