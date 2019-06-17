India U-19 all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar has impressed plenty with his skills as a left-arm pacer and a middle-order batsman. And he raised a few eyebrows once again while playing for MCC Young Cricketers as they took on Surrey 2nd XI in the Second XI Championship.
Having opted to bat first, Surrey did not have the best of starts. Bowling his second over of the day, Tendulkar was able to find the right line and length on his first delivery. Angled across but the ball swung in off length and took the top of middle stump, sneaking through between the defence of the right-hander.
Here is a clip of that dismissal:
😳 Arjun Tendulkar, take a bow! He took this stunning wicket this morning for @MCCYC4L.Follow their progress versus @SurreyCricket 2nd XI ➡️ https://t.co/Vs5CtV2o8N#MCCcricket pic.twitter.com/5Mb3hWNI70— Lord's Cricket Ground 🏏 (@HomeOfCricket) June 17, 2019
😳 Arjun Tendulkar, take a bow! He took this stunning wicket this morning for @MCCYC4L.Follow their progress versus @SurreyCricket 2nd XI ➡️ https://t.co/Vs5CtV2o8N#MCCcricket pic.twitter.com/5Mb3hWNI70
Despite the bright start for the MCC Young Cricketers, Surrey recovered extremely well on the day and managed to get to 257/4 on the back of England all-rounder Sam Curran’s 91 off 140 balls, which included 15 fours. He was well-supported by Jamie Smith who went on to score a half-century. However a flurry of wickets later in the day saw Surrey succumbed 276/6 to at the end of 60 overs.
Tendulkar also dismissed BBA Geddes later in the day, and had registered figures of 2/50 in his 11 overs, consisting of two maidens at an economy rate of 4.55.
Prior to his current stint in England, the all-rounder was part of Aakash Tigers in the T20 Mumbai League and made a mark with both bat and ball.
WATCH | Arjun Tendulkar Shows His Talent With Brute of a Delivery in Second XI Championship
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019
AFG v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019
SA v NZBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019
BAN v AUSNottingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings