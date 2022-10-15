Arjun Tendulkar Storms Hyderabad With Fiery Spell in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, displayed sensational bowling on Friday during a match against Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Arjun, while representing Goa, picked up four wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The 23-year-old completed his four overs while conceding just 10 runs. Arjun registered his best T20 figures in the game against Hyderabad. However, his spectacular bowling proved to be inconsequential as Goa suffered a 37-run defeat in the match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Arjun’s spectacular bowling on Twitter. “Arjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against Hyderabad. Watch the left-arm pacer’s bowling spell here,” read the caption.

4⃣ wickets Arjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against Hyderabad 👏 Watch the left-arm pacer’s bowling spell here🎥🔽https://t.co/Nauq12ZL0f#GOAvHYD | #SyedMushtaqAliT20 | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/eAqNI6BbUP — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 14, 2022

In his first match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Arjun could not pick up a wicket. However, he scripted a prompt comeback in the next game and claimed two wickets against Manipur. The left-arm pacer had joined Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season. In his last season, Arjun could only manage to secure just two appearances for Mumbai in the domestic T20 tournament.

Coming back to the match against Hyderabad, Arjun started his spell on a terrific note and gave just one run in his first two overs. The left-arm pacer scalped his first wicket on the fourth ball of his second over and sent Hyderabad opening batter Prateek Reddy back to the dressing room.

Arjun was brought back at the death and he did not disappoint skipper Snehal Kauthankar. He picked up the wickets of Rahul Buddhi and Ravi Teja in the 17th over. Arjun claimed his final wickets of the match in the 19th over after dismissing dangerous Tilak Varma for 62.

Hyderabad, however, managed to post a formidable total of 177 on the board. For Goa, their spinner Darshan Misal also bagged a wicket.

Goa failed to kick off their run chase on a positive note after losing skipper Kauthankar in the third over. Hyderabad pacer Ravi Teja picked up four wickets to bundle out Goa for a paltry total of 140 in 18.5 overs.

Goa, with two wins from three matches, currently claims the third spot in the Elite Group of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

