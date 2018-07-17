Arjun Tendulkar Strikes With 12th Ball in Maiden India U-19 Appearance

Earlier, Sri Lankan skipper Nipun Dananjaya won the toss and opted to bat. India’s wicketkeeper-captain Anuj Rawat decided to open the bowling with Tendulkar and right-arm fast bowler Akash Pande.
After conceding a boundary from the fifth ball of his second over, Tendulkar finished it off in style. The ball seamed in from good length and struck the back leg of Mishara and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger to give India their first wicket of the morning session.
Tendulkar was troubling the batsman from the word go and almost had him trapped at the start of his second over, but the umpire signalled that the ball was going down the leg side.
The seamer finished his first spell with tidy figures of 1/18, including a maiden. At Lunch, Sri Lanka U-19 were 95/3 from 26 overs, with left-arm pacer Mohit Jangra and left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi chipping in with a wicket each.
First Published: July 17, 2018, 2:09 PM IST