Arjun Tendulkar Strikes With 12th Ball in Maiden India U-19 Appearance

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 17, 2018, 2:09 PM IST
Arjun Tendulkar. (IMAGE: Youtube - Sri Lanka Cricket )

It took Arjun Tendulkar, son of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, just 12 balls to grab the limelight on Tuesday as he picked his first wicket for the India U-19 team playing against Sri Lanka U-19 at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. The 18-year-old left-arm fast bowler picked up a wicket off the final ball of his second over as batsman Kamil Mishara was caught plumb in front.

Earlier, Sri Lankan skipper Nipun Dananjaya won the toss and opted to bat. India’s wicketkeeper-captain Anuj Rawat decided to open the bowling with Tendulkar and right-arm fast bowler Akash Pande.

After conceding a boundary from the fifth ball of his second over, Tendulkar finished it off in style. The ball seamed in from good length and struck the back leg of Mishara and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger to give India their first wicket of the morning session.

Tendulkar was troubling the batsman from the word go and almost had him trapped at the start of his second over, but the umpire signalled that the ball was going down the leg side.

The seamer finished his first spell with tidy figures of 1/18, including a maiden. At Lunch, Sri Lanka U-19 were 95/3 from 26 overs, with left-arm pacer Mohit Jangra and left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi chipping in with a wicket each.

First Published: July 17, 2018, 2:09 PM IST

