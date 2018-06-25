Arjun Tendulkar Trains With Indian Team, Gets Tips From Ravi Shastri

India coach Ravi Shastri offered some "words of wisdom" to the 18-year-old left-arm fast bowler.
Arjun was selected in India's under-19 squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July. And he will be returning to the country as he has to undergo an U-19 camp at the National Cricket Academy under WV Raman and Sanath Kumar ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka.
Arjun has only been picked for the two four-day matches in Sri Lanka, and has not made the cut for the five-match ODI squad.
The cricketer was part of a group of U-19 cricketers who underwent a month-long camp in Dharamsala in April this year.
Arjun has often trained with the Indian team and last year, bowled to the England Test team. Also, he bowled to the likes of Kohli and his Indian team-mates in the nets at the Wankhede stadium.
"Words of wisdom from @RaviShastriOfc for young Arjun Tendulkar," the BCCI tweeted alongside a photograph of Shastri and Arjun.
Words of wisdom from @RaviShastriOfc for young Arjun Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/AEU8SOblC0— BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2018
The Indian team landed in London ahead of the crucial tour of England. The team will travel to Ireland for a couple of T20s before returning to England for a series comprising of three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests.
First Published: June 25, 2018, 10:49 PM IST