Arjun Tendulkar Turns Salesman Outside Lord's, Gets a Helping Hand From Harbhajan Singh

Loading...
Harbhajan spotted the junior Tendulkar and took to Twitter, saying Look who selling radios @HomeOfCricket today.. sold 50 rush guys only few left 😜 junior @sachin_rt #Goodboy
Look who selling radios @HomeOfCricket today.. sold 50 rush guys only few left 😜 junior @sachin_rt #Goodboy pic.twitter.com/8TD2Rv6G1V— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 11, 2018
Tendulkar is in England training at MCC and was also recently seen bowling to the likes of Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay during nets for the Indian team.
On the ground however, it wasn't great news for India as Chris Woakes continued a superb return to England duty with a maiden Test century against India at Lord's on Saturday as the home side took a firm grip on the match.
When bad light forced an early close on the third day, England were 357 for six in reply to India's meagre first-innings 107 -- a commanding lead of 250 runs.
Woakes was 120 not out, having shared a partnership of 189 with Jonny Bairstow (93) that was an England record for the sixth wicket in Test matches against India, beating the 171 put on by Ian Botham and Bob Taylor at Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1980.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon & Rohan Gavaskar Discuss What Ails Rahane and Will Pujara be in the Team For Lord's Test
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
First Published: August 12, 2018, 8:48 AM IST