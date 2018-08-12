Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Arjun Tendulkar Turns Salesman Outside Lord's, Gets a Helping Hand From Harbhajan Singh

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 12, 2018, 8:50 AM IST
Harbhajan Singh with Arjun Tendulkar. (Twitter/Harbhajan Singh)

Arjun Tendulkar, who recently made his debut at the age-group level for India U-19 against Sri Lanka, was seen donning a new role - that of a salesmen as he stood outside Lord's Cricket Ground selling radios on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England.

Harbhajan spotted the junior Tendulkar and took to Twitter, saying Look who selling radios @HomeOfCricket today.. sold 50 rush guys only few left 😜 junior @sachin_rt #Goodboy




Tendulkar is in England training at MCC and was also recently seen bowling to the likes of Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay during nets for the Indian team.

On the ground however, it wasn't great news for India as Chris Woakes continued a superb return to England duty with a maiden Test century against India at Lord's on Saturday as the home side took a firm grip on the match.

When bad light forced an early close on the third day, England were 357 for six in reply to India's meagre first-innings 107 -- a commanding lead of 250 runs.

Woakes was 120 not out, having shared a partnership of 189 with Jonny Bairstow (93) that was an England record for the sixth wicket in Test matches against India, beating the 171 put on by Ian Botham and Bob Taylor at Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1980.

Arjun Tendulkar england vs india 2018 Lord's Cricket Ground
First Published: August 12, 2018, 8:48 AM IST
