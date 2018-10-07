Arjun Tendulkar's Five-Wicket Haul Helps Mumbai Beat Gujarat in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Loading...
Playing for Mumbai in the 2018-19 Vinoo Mankad Under-19 One-Day trophy, Arjun picked 5 for 30 in his 8.2 overs and helped his team defeat Gujarat by nine wickets in their first encounter at the Kholvad Gymkhana Ground in Surat.
The left-arm pacer dismantled Gujarat's top-order by removing their top-three batsmen in the space of four overs. He then returned and picked two of the last three wickets to fall to complete a five-wicket haul. Chasing 143, Suved Parkar (67*) top-scored for Mumbai as they got the job done with 12 overs to spare.
His performance earned him praise from Gujarat Under-19 coach as well as the senior team coach, Vijay Patel. “Arjun bowled very well. He deserved the five-wicket haul. He bowled a brilliant spell," he told Times of India.
“I am not saying good about him just because he is the son of Sachin Tendulkar. I had seen him bowl some three to four years back when he had come with the U-16 team in Ahmedabad. He has improved vastly. He has also gained valuable experience after his stint with the Under-19 Indian team.”
In July this year, Arjun's performance had come under scrutiny after he only managed three wickets and 14 runs for India Under-19 in the two four-day games against Sri Lanka.
First Published: October 7, 2018, 11:38 AM IST